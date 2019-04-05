Art exhibit on UMaine campus raises awareness about sexual assault

An exhibit on the University of Maine campus in Orono is bringing attention to sexual assault.

Artist and education activist Traci Molloy has created an exhibit located on the campus' mall that features images and stories of women members of the UMaine community who are survivors of sexual violence.

20 banners were made by Molloy.

15 of them feature current students and five feature faculty and alumni.

Molloy says the "Against My Will" exhibit explores methods of processing trauma and grief, while giving people a platform to share their stories safely.

"What I am find is that the younger generation, they're more comfortable talking about their assault and their experiences, and they're more vocal about it. For women my age, and for survivors my age, it has been buried a long time and so to have this opportunity to talk about something that maybe you haven't talked or thought about for 20 years is incredibly difficult and powerful," said Molloy.

The exhibit's free and on display until April 25th.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault or harassment and would like to talk with someone call the Rape and Response Confidential Hotline at 1-800-310-0000 or visit: https://www.rrsonline.org/.