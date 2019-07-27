Art Studio opens it's doors for a day of crafts and fun

It was a day full of fun, art, and yummy treats at an Old Town art studio.

Dreams By Janice held a community art festival, free and open to the public.

The event was to give children and their parents a chance to see the studio, what classes they offer, and be creative.

Some activities included leaf decorating, making rockets, cooking, and more!

“Some people would like to dive into the arts,” says Janice Hambelton, the Creative Dir. “They may just want to have that creativeness and have a place to go to where they can actually create and enjoy learning different things. This is the place to do it. It’s all under one roof and we have lots of fun in our classes.”

The Festival ended at 4 pm but there are plenty of classes each week to attend, and an afterschool program starting in the fall.

