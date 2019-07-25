Arson charge for Lincoln man accused of causing fire at business

A Lincoln man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire last summer.

Authorities say 21-year-old Cody Ferguson is accused of starting the fire at a warehouse on Fleming Street in Lincoln.

According to authorities, Ferguson and another person tore off the propane line to the Big Apple store next door.

They say Ferguson then walked out behind the warehouse, opened the valves on a propane tank, and lit the fumes on fire causing about $150,000 in damage.

Among the other charges Ferguson faces are aggravated criminal mischief and reckless conduct.