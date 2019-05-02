Arrests made in Richmond after fire and alleged drug sales

Two people from New York are accused of trying to burn down a house in Richmond yesterday.

26-year-old Todd Dickson and 25-year-old Joris Gomez are charged with arson, burglary, theft, and aggravated trafficking in heroin.

Police say Dickson and Gomez bought a can of gas before going to the Pitts Corner Road home and starting a fire.

They say two people inside got out safely, and there's only minor damage to the house.

A car in the driveway was destroyed by the fire.

Police say Dickson and Gomez were arrested after the taxi they were in was stopped on I-295.

According to police, this incident happened one day after 27-year-old Lorretta Perkins was arrested at the same house, where she lives.

Police say they found crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, meth, cash, and drug ledger books.

They believe Dickson and Gomez supplied those drugs.