Arrest warrant issued for 4th person in connection with Presque Isle shooting

Police in northern Maine are looking for a fourth person in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded a man.

Police say when they find her, 19-year-old Kayla Hanson of Presque Isle will be charged with hindering arrest and tampering with evidence.

On Monday of last week, police were called to a home on Northern Road where the victim was found and rushed to the hospital, where he remains.

Since then, police have arrested 26-year-old Brittney Britton, 31-year-old Jomo White, and 44-year-old Jason Alexander in connection with the incident.