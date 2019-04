Portland police issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Mark Cardilli Jr. in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Isahak Muse.

Cardilli was taken into custody Friday.

Muse was shot and killed March 16 during an altercation inside a home where Cardilli lived with his family.

He died from gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide. The investigation is still ongoing.

Cardilli is being held at Cumberland County Jail without bail until he is arraigned.