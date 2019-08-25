Arrest made in connection with threat that closed Thomaston Walmart

A man has been arrested in connection with online threats that closed a Walmart in Thomaston on Wednesday.

Jeremy Hugh Rogers is accused of posting threats against Walmart on Facebook. Officers say the videos he posted showed weapons.

Police say he recently moved to Rockport, Maine.

The store was closed as a precaution shortly after police got a call about the threats. No one was hurt.

With the help of surrounding police departments and the FBI, officers were able to track Rogers to a home in Rockport. When he left the home, he was taken into custody without incident.

He told police he was staying with friends. Officers searched the home and found handguns, a shotgun and an AR-15 rifle. Authorities say these were the weapons shown in the threat online.

Rogers was taken to the Knox County Jail.

Twenty-two people were killed during a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Aug. 3.