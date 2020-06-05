Around 200 people gather in Ellsworth for Black Lives Matter protest

Protestors in Ellsworth took to the streets for the second time this week

They're were calling for not only reform from law enforcement but also justice for George Floyd.

They marched up and down Main Street in solidarity.

Most of them holding signs with messages of fighting racial inequality.

Protestors we spoke with on Friday said it's important to be part of the change.

Henry Camp, a Protester, said, "There are too many people staying silent. I myself was in the past and it's time to bring awareness to those who don't necessarily understand this is something that needs to be changed and voices need to be heard."

James Hicks, a Protester, said, "We are seeing that something like this so tragically happened and people are finally stepping up to say something."

After the protestors marched around town.

They ended up back at Ellsworth City Hall.

They then stopped and took a moment of silence in honor of George Floyd.