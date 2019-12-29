Bird watching a tradition for one group in Aroostook County

Tis’ the season for the Audobon’s Christmas Bird in Caribou.

The 120th Christmas Bird runs until January 5th.

A dozen avid bird watchers split into groups and drove around the perimeter of Caribou looking for birds ranging from ducks to bald eagles.

Bill Sheehan, a past president for Aroostook Birders says this bird count has been in Caribou now for more than 30 years.

“It’s now the longest running bird survey in North America and there’s several thousand now in North America that are run every winter for these few weeks around Christmas time” explained Bill Sheehan, past President of the Aroostook Birders.

A Presque Isle bird count is set for January 1st.