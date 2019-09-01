Aroostook State Park was booked for the weekend

The weather to start off Labor Day weekend was perfect for camping.

All the campsites at the Aroostook State Park were booked for the holiday weekend.

The park manager says the past weekends leading up to Labor day have been busy.

"We've had a great weekend so far,” says the park manager. “We've had a lot of people in enjoying themselves, we've come close to filling this weekend and the last 3 weekends we've been extremely busy. Seen a big influx with people coming for the balloon festival and other activities around the area, now it's just the last hoorah of the last holiday weekend before people start looking at winter. So we've had an enjoyable weekend, everybody seems to be enjoying themselves. We got a lot of people from out of state and southern part of the state up in this part of the world and we've had a great weekend."

Camping is open at the Aroostook State Park until October 15th.

