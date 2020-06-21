Aroostook Relay For Life holds virtual 5K

Social distancing didn’t stop people from participating virtually in Relay for Life of Aroostook Saturday.

The virtual 5K had different activities people could participate in virtually such as walking, running, or a scavenger hunt.

Jordyn Madore, the event lead for Relay for Life of Aroostook, says this is the organizations 25th year, and they wanted to keep the relay weekend a fun one for everybody.

"Due to the pandemic, we've had to shift gears a little bit. So we thought this virtual 5k would be a really great way to get people who are familiar with Relay for Life still out there and still enjoying relay activities," said Madore.

The hope is for more events to be held in person later this year to celebrate the milestone year.

