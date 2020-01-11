Aroostook Festival Market gets folks shopping locally

It was busy at The Micmac Farms in Caribou on Saturday.

It was the monthly Aroostook Festival Market.

Given the wet weather and some slick travel, people were out shopping locally.

Deena Albert, a park vendor who helps put together the farmers market in Presque Isle says this helps keep local vendors busy during the colder months.

"This just gives us another avenue to sell produce and products throughout the winter,” says Albert “It's just nice to do that continually. We did 19 weeks last summer and so being able to do once a month this winter has been fantastic."

There are more than two dozen different local farms and producers represented at the market this weekend.

