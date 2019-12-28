Award winning Allagash author working on two new books

What does one do in the Allagash for entertainment? If you're author Cathie Pelletier, you pen not one but two new books.

“I began one book over 20 years ago - the Doug Kershaw memoir - and it stayed on a shelf after three years of work, and then we sold it,” said Pelletier. “And it ended up coming back at me - the proofs, the page proofs that writers know about - at the same time I was finishing up the second book, which is the Einstein eclipse book that I did with a physicist.”

Writing "The Ragin' Cajun" was much easier, says Pelletier, who became friends with Doug Kershaw and his family in the process.

Kershaw's even visited Pelletier in northern Maine twice. Working on "Proving Einstein Right" was more difficult.

The book is about the results of an eclipse that proved Einstein's law of gravity under his Theory of Relativity and how starlight would bend passing a large object, such as the sun. She found her co-author while watching a tax commercial on TV, featuring S. James Gates Jr.,

“This guy is a world-famous physicist and one of the nicest people you'll ever meet, so he was a great co-author,” said Pelletier. “And, together it took us almost three years to write the book.

It's said variety is the spice of life, and if that's the case, Pelletier's leading a very flavorful one. She says writing in a variety of genres keeps things fresh and allows her to expand her skills as a writer.

“I have told friends that when the day comes for me to die, I want people to think I had multiple personality, because of all the different books, so I've played in the creative sandbox all my life, from children's books to middle-grade books, to books I wrote under a pseudonym, and then novels, and just fun non-fiction books. I wanted to try something really - really challenging, and this Einstein eclipse book - gosh - certainly was,” explained Pelletier.

Having never taken a course in physics, she found the task daunting, but it proved to be an experience she'll long remember.

As a result, she says she's hooked on non-fiction.

Pelletier is currently working on another non-fiction book, set in 1952, about a blizzard that hit southern Maine. She credits librarians throughout the years for assisting her in bringing her creations to life.

