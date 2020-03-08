Aroostook County Sheriff's Office is planning how a new drug K-9 will be used

Sheriff Shawn Gillen says the addition of Deputy Nathan Chisholm and his drug detection k-9, Jazz, will benefit law enforcement efforts to fight drug-related crimes in northern Aroostook.

He says it's not uncommon for inmates and their visitors to attempt to smuggle things into the facility.

That's why a K-9 is needed.

Sheriff Gillen says, "It's a great thing for us to have our own K-9's to go into the jail whenever we need them. We've been very fortunate to have the federal government - Border Patrol - give us a hand in doing the jail searches, but, you know, there's something to say that having your own K-9's is a plus as well."

Gillen says while help from the Border Patrol is greatly appreciated, it simplifies things when his office can respond to an issue using their own staff and dogs.

He adds that there are plans to add a second dog to the department.