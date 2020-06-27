Aroostook County Jail access restricted due to coronavirus concerns

Visitations to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton have once again been put on hold, due to recent reports of COVID-19 in the community.

Aroostook Sheriff Shawn Gillen says visits to the facility first came to a halt earlier this year, as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of COVID-19 at the jail.

Once June arrived, restrictions were lifted. Visitors were allowed in and programs for the inmates resumed. But with the virus being reported in Houlton, the decision was made to restrict access once again.

Although many who were tested this week in Houlton have had negative results, Sheriff Gillen says his agency plans to wait a while before reopening the jail.

