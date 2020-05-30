Aroma Joe's celebrating class of 2020 Friday, June 5

Aroma Joe’s is celebrating the class of 2020.

On Friday, June 5, they're offering graduating high school and college seniors with any drink up to 24 oz. for free.

All they have to do is show a valid school ID.

Aroma Joe's is running an Instagram and Facebook contest through June 4th.

They're giving graduating seniors the opportunity to win free AJ's Rush energy drinks all summer long.

Seniors need to tag two friends in the comments and share their favorite memory from senior year.

For more info visit: https://aromajoes.com/.

There are locations in Orono, Ellsworth, Waterville, and Augusta.