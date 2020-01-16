Aroma Joe's celebrating 'Beanaversary'

Aroma Joe's is kicking off 2020 with a coffee celebration.

Thursday, they're handing out a free 16 oz. hot or iced coffee to customers in celebration of their first anniversary with their local-award winning roaster that crafts each of their beverages.

We stopped by their Orono location Thursday morning.

Baristas there say thanks to their new roasters, customers get to enjoy coffee made with beans that are 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified.

"That just means that they are from a sustainable farm. They pay fair wages to their workers. That's our core coffee blend, too, so that's all the beans for our espresso, our cold brew, and everything like that,” said Jacob Lelievre, barista at the Orono location.

If you get a free coffee Thursday, you're encouraged to take a picture with your freebie and post it to social media using #AJsBeanAversary.

Doing so enters you into a chance to win free coffee all year.