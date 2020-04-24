Army and Air National Guard training in order to train healthcare workers

Members of the Army and Air National Guards are being trained to, in turn, train health care workers across the state.

The CDC is teaching them to perform fit tests for personal protective equipment.

In order for someone to utilize N-95 masks, they have to undergo what is called fit testing.

This process involves placing a mask on someone's face and spraying a solution.

If they smell that solution, then the mask doesn't fit properly.

This test must be done again and again until one fits properly.

The training program began Friday and will conclude over the weekend for guard members before they deploy to facilities across the state.

Head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah says, "Not just focused on fit testing training but also providing education on how the men and women in the guard can train other people on donning and doffing of PPE. Again, the goal here is to expand the number of folks who can utilize PPE across the state, especially in affected health care facilities."

The guard is also helping deliver critical supplies of PPE to long term care facilities across the state.

Friday, the CDC announced one additional death at both the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation and the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough.

Dr. Shah, also announced an increase of ten cases at the Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington.

8 residents and 5 staff have now tested positive.

He said this increase is due to the fact the facility now has increased testing capacity.