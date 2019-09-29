Armstrong Tennis Center celebrates 50 years of business

Tennis and pickleball players alike gathered in celebration of one of Hampden oldest running businesses.

Armstrong Tennis Center celebrated 50 years of business with an open house.

Many regulars and new patrons were able to enjoy a day of free tennis and pickleball for the event.

In honor of the great achievement, there was a ribbon-cutting with the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce.

“In the wintertime, it’s freezing cold, it’s ice, snow, everything,” says Dean Armstrong, the owner. “You come inside and get into your shorts, it’s warm and you play tennis. You can’t beat it, you can’t beat it all winter.”

No matter what season it is, the facility continues to be home to many groups, teams, and clubs.

