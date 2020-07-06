Armed man walking around Orono Sunday arrested

A man has been charged after he was seen walking in downtown Orono with a handgun yesterday.

Police say he drew attention from members of the community because he was yelling obscenities.

Around 1 p.m. 23 year old Cody Ouellette of Orono was seen in the area of Mill Street.

Police tell us Ouellette was on the phone with someone he was angry with.

They say Ouellette then got into a verbal confrontation with a man who was trying to tell him to calm down .

Ouellette was arrested and charged with terrorizing.

He was released on bail.