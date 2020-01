A portion of the interstate is closed this morning as a man with a gun inside a car has stopped on an off ramp in Augusta.

According to state police since about 6 this morning exit 113 in the northbound lane has been blocked off.

The man is the only person inside the car.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 112.

Southbound traffic is not effected.

Authorities are on scene dealing with the situation - we'll have more information as it becomes available.