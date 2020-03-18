Arkansas property owner tells restaurants to pay employees instead of rent

As more and more restaurants make the difficult decision to close or change the way they do business, one Jonesboro property owner wants to make it a bit easier for them.

Young Investment Company announced Tuesday night on social media it would “not expect its restaurant tenants to pay April rent.” (Source: KAIT)

The company’s downtown Jonesboro properties house several of the area’s favorite restaurants including Eleanor’s Pizzeria, Roots, Main Street Coffee, The Parsonage, and City Wok.

Instead of paying rent, Young urged owners to “pay your employees and take care of your family. We will get through this together.”

