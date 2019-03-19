Arkansas police arrest 2 men for murder of Westbrook High School graduate

Police in Arkansas have arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a military serviceman who'd tried to stop an armed robbery at a gas station.

North Little Rock police say officers arrested 18-year-old Keith Harris Jr. and 18-year-old Drequan Robinson on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated robbery for the Friday night killing of Senior Airman Shawn McKeough Jr., 23, originally from Westbrook, who was trying to stop the robbery.

Police say investigators believe Robinson was one of the armed suspects who entered the gas station and that Harris was a passenger in a getaway vehicle. Police say a third suspect seen on surveillance footage has not yet been arrested.

"Shawn was one of a kind, he lit up any room he walked into," Sarah Terrano, McKeough's girlfriend, said Sunday. "He is so missed, this world will never be the same without him. There’s not enough words to truly express how amazing he was."

McKeough was deployed for three years, two of which were in Kuwait and one in South Korea, Terrano said.

McKeough was a graduate of Westbrook High School.

“All of us in the Westbrook Schools are deeply saddened by Shawn McKeough's tragic death. He was a bright, personable young man with such a promising future. His circle of friends was wide and our whole community will all miss him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family,” Superintendent Dr. Peter Lancia said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.