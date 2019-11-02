Area scouts host food drive in Hermon

Local boyscouts and girlscouts were hosting a food drive today outside Danforths Supermarket in Hermon.

Scouts from multiple troops were looking for non-perishable foods to bring to the food pantry at the Hermon Baptist Church.

Scouts believe this is their way of helping those who are less fortunate.

"We wanna help the people who don't have any money to get any food. And we want to make them happy," said Ella Gardner.

For information on future events you can visit girlscoutsofmaine.org.