Area restaurants work toward opening back up

Are you ready to head back into you favorite local restaurant or bar?

If the answer is yes, what will that be like, and when will it be?

Some of the answers to those questions are available, but not all, at least not yet.

At Mason's in Brewer, they are working toward the June 1st target date under the governor's reopening plan.

Barring any setbacks, restaurants would be allowed to open with no more than 50 people gathering.

Owner Chris Morley says Mason's can hold up to 380 people in their eight-thousand square foot space.

If a smaller location can have 50 people, can they have more?

What about outdoor seating?

These are questions he says they asked of state officials on Friday - but have yet to hear back.

"I think they took a broad brush and said this is what it's going to be," said Morley. "And it's left up to people like us to say, we don't really fit in that category, have you considered this? And we just don't have an answer yet. We've got four more weeks. I'm good there. But June, I would like to have some sense of direction and would really like some sense of normalcy."

He says they have taken this opportunity to shut down to remodel their kitchen..

They've also kept the brewery going strong.

When TV5 stopped by Monday morning, they were making a shipment to send to the UK.

