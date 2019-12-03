Area restaurants stay open for those working during snow storm

Even with the storm covering the region in snow, some of Bangor's restaurants stayed open.

Angelo's Pizzeria is still business as usual. They're even delivering.

Shoveling and salting walkways, there are still plenty of restaurants waiting for your business.

Many of the restaurants open during the storm are offering certain deals for first responders and others who have to be out working.

"Which is a free chips and drink with a sub or a wrap. The plow truck drivers, the first responders that are out, they don't get a break from it. We're gonna hopefully get them in here today," said Kimberly Winn of Jersey's Subs.

"We do ten percent for first responders, military, and seniors. We don't expect the regular person to be out in this stuff. But there's people who have to be out, our first responders and our plow truck drivers. And we wanted to make sure they have a spot that they can stop by to. We have fresh hot coffee and homemade soups. They can swing by and warm up while they're out working. They've done so much for us, it's a little token of our appreciation that we can give back to them," said Justin Bernosky of Legacy Sandwich.

Many of these restaurants say they typically stay open during storms like this for those who may need them most.