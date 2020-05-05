Area police departments say education is the greatest tool to enforce Coronavirus policy

How will police enforce the governor's orders surrounding COVID-19?

We spoke with two area police chiefs who discussed what their focus is on how their department's are handling different situations.

From ignoring social distancing guidelines, to refusing a mask, both chiefs say education and empathy are the key.

"We haven't had anybody stand out and say I'm absolutely not going to do this. So if that were the case that we were pushed into that situation, we'd handle that on a case by case basis. But so far we've been extremely successful," said Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills.

"We need to use a lot common sense, compassion, understanding, but work through the violations with people as opposed to charging someone," said Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey.

Both chiefs added if faced with a situation of complete disobedience, they can go as far as making an arrest or giving out court summons.