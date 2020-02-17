Area officers spend time learning to be better leaders

Police officers from the neighboring communities spent some time at the Bangor Police Department today.

They're learning how to be better leaders.

It's part of a course offered by Dirigo Safety and the training's called "Leadership that works".

it teaches alternative leadership techniques, problem-based learning and taking responsibility.

"Helping them to understand the community connections, that they should be engendering in their officers. And how doing a lot more with the position that you have sometimes helps set you apart if you're trying to get promoted.," said Christian Behr, a Dirigo Safety Instructor.

The next class will be taught at Bucksport towards the end of April.