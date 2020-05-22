Quick response by local fire departments stops KFC fire from spreading

Area fire departments were called late Friday afternoon to a fire at the KFC on Longview Drive in Bangor.

Officials say the fire is believed to have started outside the building and spread inside.

Bangor fire officials credit the quick response in preventing the fire from becoming worse.

"Our crews did a great job, I mean we were here in four minutes. So you can't get much better than that. Everybody was in the station and everything worked out really good and I can't say enough about our mutual aid on this hot day today. This is one of the first hot days we've had and to have a fire, these guys did an excellent job," said Chandler Corriveau, Bangor Assistant Fire Chief.

No one was hurt.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.