Area entrepreneurs pitch for chance at $25,000

The culmination of 4 months of hard work fore area entrepreneurs Wednesday evening...

9 startup companies took part in the Top Gun Entrepreneurship Accelerator pitch-off.

Held at the Sea Dog in Bangor, the companies were vying for a spot in the statewide final competition where two winners will be awarded 25-thousand dollars.

They had 5 minutes to present their company in hopes of being chosen.

While the money will be a huge leg up, organizers say the process is invaluable preparation.

"How to build their team," said organizer Renee Kelley. "What are the legal considerations they have to go through? How did they get customers? How do they build their marketing? All of those things that will help them build their business plan going forward and they all have action steps that they are going to take over the next year in order to grow their businesses."

The final pitch-off will be May 23rd in Portland.