Area businesses and organizations need help fulfilling child backpack needs

Several area businesses and organizations have got kid's backs ahead of this school year.

Penquis, Blueberry Broadcasting and Dunkin have teamed up for the annual Backpack Drive.

Penquis Officials say about 1,500 children are signed up to receive help, larger than any year past.

Katahdin Trust donated $2,500 which will buy about 200 hundred backpacks but Penquis is still about 300 backpacks shy of its goal.

Renae Muscatell of Penquis says, "We're really in need of backpacks for the older kids. We have almost 500 older kids, high school, middle school kids registered for the program. They need a backpack to carry all those heavy books."

If you'd like to donate, you can send money online at penquis.org or drop off a backpack at your nearest Penquis office.

Distribution begins on Monday.