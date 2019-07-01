Area business to close in two weeks

Competing with online retailers can make thing hard on local small business.

Maine-ly Tactical & Uniform in Brewer has announced it will be closing its doors on July 19th.

According to the store, retail sales have taken a big hit from competing with Amazon and other companies.

Mainley Tactical said its seen a trend of customers coming to the store to check out products, only to have those customers leave to buy the products online.

The store said that has a ripple effect on everyone.

"Buy local, “ said Rodney Gerald Partner, Mainley Tactical & Uniform. “It impacts everybody. Whether it's a bigger company, a big box store, it still employs local people. And support your local retailers. It definitely has an impact."

Mainley Tactical & Uniform has already begun clearing out its inventory.