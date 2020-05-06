Area Interfaith Outreach receives big donation from local bank

Camden National Bank donated $10,000 to help the Area Interfaith Outreach in Rockland.

The money will go toward their "More Food, More Often" capital campaign.

It'll help them expand into their new facility and renovate it as well.

“The team at AIO is doing an incredible job to help meet an extraordinary demand for healthy food at this time,” said Greg Dufour, President & CEO of Camden National Bank. “As they work to construct their larger facility while also supporting clients in need, we felt it was critical to lend a helping hand.”

“We’re grateful for the generous support from our neighbors at Camden National Bank and our incredible community of donors,” said Liz Jenkins, AIO’s Board President. “AIO is a vital and growing part of the web of services that holds our community together, and we can’t do it without working hand-in-hand with local organizations, public and private.”

We're told the hope is to have the facility up and running by summer.

The new building will continue to allow AIO to provide thousands with food and energy assistance.

“It is very troubling that many in our communities are more vulnerable to hunger, domestic violence, and homelessness during this critical time,” said Greg Dufour, President & CEO of Camden National Bank. “In response, we’re working to ensure even more support for organizations, like AIO, working tirelessly to provide healthy food and safety to some of our most vulnerable community members. We also remain very committed to our Hope@Home program, which has now provided more than $500,000 for local homeless shelters.”