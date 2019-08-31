Archaeologists race clock as they uncover Colonial fort

Archaeologists are racing the clock to dig up the remains of a fort from the 1700s.

The Maine Historical Preservation Commission says Province Fort was built during the colonial era to protect settlers from Native Americans who opposed their encroachment in what's now Windham.

The remains were covered by a road and archaeologists have a narrow window to check out the site during a road widening and repaving project.

Archaeologists have found bases of chimneys, walls, bottles and pottery.

Archaeologist John Mosher said he and others were worried that there was nothing left at the site. But he said what they've found has been "absolutely amazing."