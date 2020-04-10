April storm fallout will have restoration crews busy through weekend

It's all hands on deck for power crews as we head into the weekend..

Lines down across the region.

Trees as well..

Maine Emergency Management Agency says they are working with Maine electric utilities to prioritize power restoration after the Nor'easter left more than *one third* of the state's electric utility customers without power.

With so many people housebound because of the stay at home order - the need for electricity isn't lost on those trying to get the lights back on.

"We know that a lot of people are working from home," said Emera's Judy Long. "We know that a lot of people are doing schoolwork from home and they rely on their electricity in order to do that. So we've had a strong focus on doing everything we can to keep our workforce safe and healthy to ensure that they continue to receive that service."

Trees and limbs in roadways have hampered travel and restoration.

Emera is expecting crews from New Hampshire in the near future.

Restoration efforts will continue into the weekend. They will continue to provide updates on estimated restoration times as they become available.