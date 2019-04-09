April art supply drive underway

A month long drive to collect art supplies is underway.

Katahdin Trust Company branches in Bangor and Hampden are partnering with United Way of Eastern Maine's Neighbors United Project to college art supplies for kid's summer programs in the area.

All you have to do is purchase some art supplies and take them in to one of the three branches and put it in their collection box.

They will make sure they get to the progams in need.

"We have three branches in the Bangor area where they can drop off the locations, we have one on Springer Drive in Bangor, one in Hampden and one on Broadway in Bangor next to TJ Maxx, throughout the whole month of April we'll be collecting the art supplies" said the head teller at the Broadway branch of Katahdin Trust Company Jeni King. "We will provide all of our boxes back to the United Way and they will distribute them to any program that is looking for the art supplies."

The branch offices are open Monday through Friday 9am until 4pm.

