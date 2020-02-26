Approval given for CDC to purchase new equipment to test for coronavirus

The Legislature's appropriations committee has given the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention approval to purchase new equipment that can test for the coronavirus.

The Maine CDC said the money will be used to replace aging equipment.

In addition to the coronavirus, the new equipment can also test for influenza A and B, as well as other viruses.

The Maine CDC will use existing, unspent grant funds to buy the equipment.

No word yet on how much the machine will cost.

