Appleton Creamery hosts Christmas Tree Drop-off day

Thinking of recycling your Christmas tree?

Appleton Creamery is accepting trees to give their goats this season, and with over 40 goats, there's plenty of munching mouths to feed.

"We love to collect the Christmas trees for them because it's a nice treat for mid-winter when there's nothing green for them to go out and eat," says Caitlin Hunter, one of the owners. "It provides a good source of fiber and entertainment. People are welcome to drop off trees anytime. They need to be cleaned, absolutely no ornaments, no tinsel, no spray, local if possible, and wild cut is even better."