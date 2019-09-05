Apple Hill Stables to host charity rodeo

You could head to a rodeo in Levant Saturday and Sunday and help those battling cancer.

We caught up with Apple Hill Stables Thursday night on Union Street to learn all about their charity rodeo.

The rodeo starts on Saturday at 6 p.m and on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Gates open two hours prior both days.

You can expect tons of entertainment. Spectators will fill the bleachers to watch saddle bronc riding, calf roping, bull riding, local barrel racing and more.

Live bands and local vendors will be there too.

All the money raised stays local and benefits Champion The Cure Challenge.

Larry Frost, Apple Hill Stables, said, "It's friends, loved ones, people you grew up with. It's acquaintances. I mean, it's a tremendous problem in the whole area. We're trying to bring some light on the issue, donate some money that will help them and bring a little bit of entertainment."

Eli Hershberger, Rawhide Rodeo Company, said, "I think it's going to a great cause. Oh, it's just another day, another rodeo for me. I'm pretty excited. I think it's going to be a really cool event."

Tickets are $40 per day. Children 5 and under get into the event free.

There are a couple of ways to buy tickets:

You can head to Apple Hill Stables in Levant on Union Street.

You can purchase tickets here: https://www.applehillstablesllc.com/buy-tickets.aspx

You can also head to Gas Horse Supply in Orono.

For more information about the event, visit their website. https://www.applehillstablesllc.com/