Apple Hill Stables hosting charity rodeo

A rodeo is coming to the area next weekend.

Apple Hill Stables in Levant will hold a rodeo on Saturday, September 7th – Sunday, September 8th, 2019 in Levant, Maine at 4261 Union Street.

There will be entertainment from local musicians on both evenings of the rodeo. Keep on those boots and dance the night away!

•Saturday nights band is "Crossroads Band Maine"

•Sunday nights band is "The Allison Ames Band"

All proceeds from the event will benefit Northern Light Champion the Cure Challenge.

For more information contact: https://www.applehillstablesllc.com/

You can purchase tickets here: https://www.applehillstablesllc.com/buy-tickets.aspx

