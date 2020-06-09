Appeals court to hear case filed by Calvary Chapel

A federal appeals court is expected to hear an appeal from an evangelical church that has challenged a ban on large gatherings by the governor of Maine.

The ban from Gov. Janet Mills prevented worshipers from attending services in person until recently.

Ken Graves, Senior Pastor at Calvary Chapel in Orrington, working with legal partners filed a federal lawsuit saying the Executive Order is unconstitutional.

In a statement sent to media at the time the lawsuit was filed, the Liberty Counsel, a religious litigation agency that's representing Calvary Chapel, Graves said he felt the language of the governor's order targets the Christian church and also deemed worship to be nonessential.

The appeal from Calvary Chapel in Orrington will be considered by 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, though a date for oral arguments has not been set.