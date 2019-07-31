Annual Augusta Eagles motorcycle ride for Make-A-Wish coming up this Saturday

The Augusta Eagles are hosting their 13th annual Ride for Wishes this Saturday.

All proceeds go to Make-a-Wish to help Maine kids.

Over the first 12 years, they've raised about $140,000.

The day is filled with food, live music, and 70 items are up for auction.

"Kids, sometimes life isn't fair," said Augusta Eagle Ryan Carver. "And when you got a sick kid -- I have kids myself, and I understand that things happen sometimes. Just to be able to have that vacation, to go away and forget about everything, not worry about bills, not worry about nothing, and have fun with your family, and forget about all the illnesses and just have a great time to take your mind off of stuff."

Registration for the ride is from 8:00-9:00a.m. and festivities go all day long, including rock band RAW starting to play at 4:00p.m.

To find out more, you can visit their Facebook page.