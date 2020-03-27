Antiques show scheduled for Augusta in Ellsworth, public garden open now

A popular antiques is now set for later this summer in light of coronavirus concerns.

The annual Ellsworth Antiques Show hosted by the Woodlawn Museum will now happen August 13 thru 15th.

For now the folks at Woodlawn also encourage people to utilize their trails as you get outside for some fresh air, with tomorrow's forecast this sounds worth the trip.

The public park on Black House Drive in Ellsworth is open from sunrise to sunset and includes more than two miles of trails, open fields, orchards and gardens.

They hope this can give the community a place to decompress, at least for a while.

Woodlawn hopes to open their museum on May first, but that is subject to change.

