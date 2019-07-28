Antique cars bring enthusiasts to the Cross Center

In addition to the State Fair in Bangor, you may have noticed some unique cars entering the cross center Sunday afternoon.

The Maine Antique Automobile club held an antique car show.

50 cars 25 years and older were shown at the event.

It was a great event full of enthusiasts sharing their love for these timeless vehicles.

“People love to share their cars, their stories, and they love to hear yours,” says Rick Watson, Pres. of the Maine Antique Automobile Club. “Everybody that walks through here today will have a cousin that had that (car) or my grandmother... I remember riding in the backseat of that one, and that type of thing. We’re real friendly. We want to promote the hobby.”

With this years show such a success, they hope to make it even better next summer.

