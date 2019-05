Antique and classic car buffs are going to want to head to Fort Knox in Prospect this weekend.

From Model Ts to Dodge Vipers over 50 cars of all makes and models will assemble in the main parking lot of the Fort Knox Historic Site.

The cars are part of the Owls Head Transportation Museum's annual Auto Tour and will arrive at the fort on Saturday around 11:30.

Regular Fort admission prices apply.

For more information visit owlshead.org.