Antique Alley opens on Columbia Street in Bangor

It's hard to miss the new green and gold door on Columbia Street.

Antique Alley may be a new business but owner Glen Hudgens will tell you every single item has a past.

"Every item in here has some sort of meaning to me because there was a story connected to those items."

Hudgens isn't new to being a store owner.

"I owned a furniture store here in town years ago. It was called Chez Renne home furnishings."

He says he's been working on the store for about a year and when it comes to his customers, the timing couldn't be better.

"I've been pretty lucky where it hasn't been just my generation that's been coming to my store. It's been a lot of young millennials. I think they're the ones who are bringing the antique back to where it was years and years ago."

A lot of the items in the store are things he grew up with or things he got from his family, like a retro oven and handmade aprons.

"They were made by my wife's great great grandmother out of Danforth, Maine. I have the millennials coming in and they're like 'oh my word' and they're buying them."

And from the historical pieces to the books to the artwork and everything in between, it all somehow made its way to Maine.

"Pretty much from all over the world but everything is from the state of Maine."

And it's not just antiques.

"You'll find sports memorabilia, vintage clothing."

Like a Grateful Dead concert T-shirt from 1987.

He says he's excited to open another new business on this old street in downtown Bangor that's seeing new life.

"The community is really, really coming together."