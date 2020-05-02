Anti-quarantine rally held at Capitol as Governor's plan to re-open is in effect

Protesters have lined the streets for another anti-quarantine rally on Saturday outside the State House.

Hundreds gathered as stage one of Governor Mills' plan to re-open the state is now in effect.

These protesters though are looking for an accelerated re-opening.

"This has gone too far, people's livelihoods are being trampled. Down in Phippsburg things are desperate for people," said Cindy Brouwer of

Phippsburg.

"I am here being a voice for my people that have been contacting me all week long. I have had hundreds of emails, phone calls, messages saying set us free. The structure for opening up is not acceptable for the Maine people," said State Senator Stacey Guerin.

The first stage of the Governors plan began Friday, which allowed salons, barbershops, car dealerships, car washes and a few others to re-open.

"It wasn't enough, it was not enough. We need to open up the restaurants, we need to have people take personal responsibility," said Nancy Bond of Shapleigh.

"It's meaningless, it's like okay wear a face mask and keep 6 feet apart and so on and so forth. She doesn't have any imagination as to what Maine actually needs and she did not as us. Economically we are falling behind so much it will take decades to catch up, if at all,"Shirley McLaren of Waldoboro.

On Friday when Governor Mills Plan was enacted, she gave the following statement:

"We have said from the beginning that our plan is a flexible document...Some say they are frustrated that the State is moving too slowly...there will be a lot of debate. And I welcome that; that's how the process should work."

There is no information as of now for when the next rally might be.