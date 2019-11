A man was arrested after a stabbing in Anson Saturday night.

35-year-old Dustyn Merrill is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the stabbing happened around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment building on Front Street.

34-year-old James Tucci was taken to the hospital with a wound to his throat.

Police say the stabbing happened during a fight between the two men.

Merrill is being held at Somerset County Jail.