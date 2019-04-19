Another step toward trial for Bar Harbor man accused of killing woman last June

The lawyer for a Bar Harbor man accused of raping and killing a former female classmate says a deal couldn't be reached Friday to avoid a trial.

21-year-old Jalique Keene is charged with the murder of 19-year-old Mikaela Conley in June.

His lawyer tells TV5 a plea agreement did not come together in a settlement conference with prosecutors.

Both sides will now work to pick a jury on May 20th.

Keene has pleaded not guilty.

Court documents say a security camera shows Keene dragging Conley's body across a school playground to a wooded area where she was later found.

Authorities say video footage from the school prior to that shows the two together, with Keene putting Conley over his shoulder and walking off with her as she kicked her feet.

Authorities say Conley died from blunt force trauma and strangulation.

