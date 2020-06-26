Another cruise ship to dock in Eastport, officials say

Another cruise ship sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic will dock in Eastport.

Eastport City Councilors voted to allow the Norwegian Sun to tie up at the breakwater by a 4 to 1 vote.

This comes just 10 days after the cruise ship Oceania Riveria docked there.

According to the Eastport Port Authority, the Norwegian Sun could be in Eastport as soon as July 6th.

Norwegian Cruise Lines owns both of the vessels.

It's still unclear how much the cruise line will pay to dock the ship.

Officials say it could be there for about a month or so.